Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,251 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after buying an additional 740,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VIZIO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. 2,465,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

