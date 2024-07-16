Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 9,056,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

