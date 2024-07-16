Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,728 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

EOG stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.65. 3,524,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

