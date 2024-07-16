Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 78 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6 %

GS traded up $12.35 on Monday, hitting $492.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

