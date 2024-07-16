Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.40. 24,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,461. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $211.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

