Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CSX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 1,537,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,089. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

