Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. 203,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $148.36.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

