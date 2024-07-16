Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.23. 16,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $334.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.