Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

INTU traded up $16.23 on Monday, hitting $658.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.76. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

