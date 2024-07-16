Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. 3,131,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

