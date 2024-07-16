Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.65 on Monday, reaching $148.08. 2,472,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

