Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34.65 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.62.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.76. 3,088,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,832. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

