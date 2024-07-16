Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $247,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,474. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 712.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.