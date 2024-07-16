Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 735.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 543,464 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

AES Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.