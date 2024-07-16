Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

DG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.33. 290,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.