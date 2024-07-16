Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. 45,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,048. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

