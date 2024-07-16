Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,734 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.99. 2,569,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

