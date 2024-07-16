Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,037 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.16. 2,546,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,361. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.