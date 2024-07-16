Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 63,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.