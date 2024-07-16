Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WM traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 141,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,517. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $219.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.39.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

