Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $61.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,088.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,677. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,859.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,661.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

