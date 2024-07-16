Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 545.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

