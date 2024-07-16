Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $19.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.42. 5,193,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.