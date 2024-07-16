Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,386 shares of company stock worth $1,388,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.2 %

SMAR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.47. 809,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,731. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

