MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.46 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,749.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

