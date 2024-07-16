MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 3.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 3,756,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,377,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

