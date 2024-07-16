Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.63 and last traded at $129.00. 7,405,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,740,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

