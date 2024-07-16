MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $46.15

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.15, but opened at $47.33. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 148,199 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

