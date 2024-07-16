Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.07

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.07 and last traded at $87.86, with a volume of 13311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.