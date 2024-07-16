Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MITK. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of MITK opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.96 million, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.09. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

