Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.34

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 813338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

