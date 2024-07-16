monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.46, a P/E/G ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.75. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

