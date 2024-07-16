Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $89.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $162.00 or 0.00248615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,161.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00600519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00112042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00069987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

