Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.24 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.19. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 110.39 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £184.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.52.

In related news, insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,746.60). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

