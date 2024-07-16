Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $450.01. 100,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

