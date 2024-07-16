Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $170.00

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $185.26. Moog shares last traded at $189.43, with a volume of 497 shares trading hands.

Moog Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.