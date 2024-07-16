Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $170.00

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $185.26. Moog shares last traded at $189.43, with a volume of 497 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
