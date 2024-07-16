Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $255.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $256.18 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $263.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

