Morgan Stanley Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $150.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

