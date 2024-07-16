MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.37

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 68672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRC Global

MRC Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.