MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of MSCI worth $100,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.94. 544,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.35. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.