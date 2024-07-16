National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.97

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 12395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

National Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

