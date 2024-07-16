National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Acquires 18,915 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($231,807.48).
National Grid stock traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 929.40 ($12.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,663 shares. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 954.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,012.61. The stock has a market cap of £44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,549.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 39.12 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 9,833.33%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
