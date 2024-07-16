National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.97

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 7329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

