NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 39.6% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $519.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00009572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,697,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,507,959 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,607,325 with 1,102,340,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.1901659 USD and is up 11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $389,580,590.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

