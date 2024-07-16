Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.29. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.12.
About Nedbank Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nedbank Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.