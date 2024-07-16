Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.29. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.12.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

