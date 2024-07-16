Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $645.86.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $656.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $652.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

