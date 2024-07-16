Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 220,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,539. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.07.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
