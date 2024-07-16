New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYMTZ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

