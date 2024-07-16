Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 4,517,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.