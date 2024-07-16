NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $71.45. Approximately 3,074,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,733,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Crypto Stocks Back on the Radar: Top Picks to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Investment Company’s Earnings Hint at Rate Cuts: Stock Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.