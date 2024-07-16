NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $71.45. Approximately 3,074,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,733,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 144,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.